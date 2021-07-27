UrduPoint.com
African Union Chief, Top Tunisian Diplomat Discuss Political Crisis In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:44 PM

African Union Chief, Top Tunisian Diplomat Discuss Political Crisis in Country

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday discussed the political crisis in Tunisia with its Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday discussed the political crisis in Tunisia with its Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi.

Amid protests against the parliament and the moderate Islamist party Ennahda, Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, an Ennahda member, and suspended the legislature for 30 days. Saied said he would now assume executive power alongside a new prime minister, who is still to be appointed. Ennahda accused the leader of staging a coup.

"The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is closely monitoring the situation in Tunisia. In this regard, he had a telephone conversation with the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs," the regional bloc said in a statement.

During the talks, Mahamat expressed the commission's commitment to respect Tunisia's constitution and called for political dialogue in the country, as well as "the need to respond to the legitimate aspirations of the Tunisian people, especially its Youth."

