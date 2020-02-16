UrduPoint.com
African Union Must Be Included In Process Of Libyan Settlement - German Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:10 PM

African Union Must Be Included in Process of Libyan Settlement - German Foreign Minister

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The African Union (AU) must be fully included in the process of Libyan settlement, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Sunday.

"The African Union made a very committed contribution and they did so today and I think we would be very well advised to involve the African Union [in the process of Libyan settlement]," Maas said following a meeting of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya (IFCL) in Munich.

Maas said that it made sense to include the AU and African nations should have a major part to play in the peacemaking efforts.

Maas then added that the Arab League also announced its commitment to the peace process to the highest degree.

On Monday, AU's Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui said the union was willing to join the United Nations assessment mission once a complete cessation of hostilities has been officially signed.

