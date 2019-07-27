UrduPoint.com
Agile Spirit 2019 Military Exercise To Start Saturday In Georgia - Defense Ministry

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Agile Spirit 2019 multinational military exercise will start on Saturday in Georgia and will run through August 9, the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

The multinational military exercise is led by Georgia and the US Army Europe and is aimed at strengthening security in the Black Sea region.

Additionally, it aims to increase interoperability between the participant countries.

At least 3,000 military servicemen from participating countries, which include NATO members and ally countries, will take part in the exercises. Among participants are Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Agile Spirit exercises have been held annually in Georgia since 2011.

