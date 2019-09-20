UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aid Agencies Lack Resources To Provide Medicines To Venezuelans - IFRC President

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Aid Agencies Lack Resources to Provide Medicines to Venezuelans - IFRC President

The humanitarian situation in Venezuela remains a serious challenge with aid agencies experiencing lack of funds to provide medicines to the people in the country, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) The humanitarian situation in Venezuela remains a serious challenge with aid agencies experiencing lack of funds to provide medicines to the people in the country, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"The situation in Venezuela is still a very difficult one because so far we [have provided] more than 100 tons of medicines, but it is not enough, it is not the answer," Rocca said on Thursday. "So far, the answer to our appeal and the UN appeal is very low - they are completely underfunded, this is a big reason for concern."

Rocca said that he expects the international community to bolster humanitarian support to aid agencies assisting the Venezuelans and, in the meantime, until the political crisis is not resolved, countries should accept people leaving the Bolivarian Republic.

"We still have hope that international aid and international leaders will support the action of the Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations working on the ground," Rocca said. "Until the crisis is not fixed, I think it is the obligation of all the countries to receive those who are fleeing and escaping from this deep crisis."

Venezuela has experienced a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January, when the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed President Nicolas Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Venezuela January All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

30 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

44 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

45 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

45 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

59 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.