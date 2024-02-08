Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo

Thousands forced to flee and lost children -- aid organisations have sounded the alarming situation over escalating violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRCongo), where fresh fighting erupted on Thursday

Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Thousands forced to flee and lost children -- aid organisations have sounded the alarming situation over escalating violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRCongo), where fresh fighting erupted on Thursday.

Clashes between M23 rebels and pro-government forces that have gone on for more than two years, intensified particularly in North Kivu province.

In recent times, "increase in civilian casualties and use of heavy weapons in populated areas including in camps for displaced people are alarming", International Non-government Organization forum in Democratic Republic of Congo, said in a statement.

The fighting has sparked a heavy displacement towards different areas, exacerbating the vulnerability of both those forced to flee and the host communities, it warned.

"The situation requires urgent action to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access," added the Forum, which represents more than one hundred and twenty foreign NGOs operating in Congo.

Save the Children said that renewed fighting between the rebel groups and government troops had displaced nearly 150,000 persons, mostly half of them are children, since February 02.

"Parents have reported that scores of children have been separated due to violence, although the number of lost children is unknown," the charity said in a statement. Around seven million people have been displaced in Democratic Republic of Congo, mostly in the east, which has been plagued by violence by armed groups for nearly 30 years, according to the United Nations.

After years of dormancy, the M23 (March 23 Movement) took up arms again in late 2021 and has since seized vast swathes of North Kivu.

Kinshasa and UN experts say M23 is supported by neighbouring Rwanda, a claim Kigali denies.

Fighting resumed around Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, after a lull during the December 20 election which returned President Felix Tshisekedi to power for a second term.

Doctors without Borders said the medical units it supported in North Kivu had seen a large influx of war wounded in recent days.

At the same time thousands were fleeing the latest armed clashes, it said.

On Wednesday, thousands of people arrived in Goma, fleeing violence in the town of Sake, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) away and strategically located on a major highway. Six people were reportedly killed on Wednesday in Sake and many more were injured, medical and security sources said.

Jacinthe Maarifa, from the Agir-RDC NGO, said they'd seen vulnerable people, including children, pregnant women and the elderly, arriving with nothing. "They are piled up in schools and churches. The needs are huge," he told AFP, appealing for aid.

Army spokesman General Sylvain Ekenge told reporters late Tuesday there had been "intense fighting" for control of a stretch of highway running between Sake and Minova, a small town in the neighbouring province of South Kivu.

Residents contacted by telephone said fighting was still going on in the region of Sake on Thursday.

Other clashes were reported north of Goma in Nyiragongo territory, pitting M23 rebels mostly against armed militias known locally as wazalendo, and cutting off north-bound road traffic.

"We woke up to the sound of heavy arms fire and we are keeping burrowed down in our houses," said one resident of Rwibiranga, a village north of Goma, who asked not to be named. "The situation is still unclear and we are in danger." A driver of a moto-taxi who was taking a customer towards Rutshuru said he'd been forced to turn around.

"The soldiers banned us from passing, saying fighting is going on," he said.

UN Under Secretary General for peacekeeping operation, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, on his return from a visit to the east of Congo, voiced serious concern Wednesday at the risk of a "regional explosion".

He called for an urgent resumption of "diplomatic efforts" to resolve the conflict.

France also called for "the relaunch of regional diplomatic process, for a new ceasefire to come into force", foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said in Paris.

