UrduPoint.com

Air Defense System Snaps Into Action In Western Crimea - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Air Defense System Snaps Into Action in Western Crimea - Authorities

An air defense system allegedly snapped into action in the skies over Evpatoria in the western part of Crimea, Crimean head's adviser Oleg Kryuchkov said

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) An air defense system allegedly snapped into action in the skies over Evpatoria in the western part of Crimea, Crimean head's adviser Oleg Kryuchkov said.

"In Evpatoria, the air defense system allegedly snapped into action. Crimea is under reliable protection," Kryuchkov said on Telegram.

Recent Stories

PM meets Harvard University students, shares visio ..

PM meets Harvard University students, shares vision for Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Wildfire in Spain's Valencia Spreads Over Nearly 4 ..

Wildfire in Spain's Valencia Spreads Over Nearly 47,000 Acres - Authorities

2 minutes ago
 Canada nominates O'Bonsawin as first Indigenous Su ..

Canada nominates O'Bonsawin as first Indigenous Supreme Court judge

2 minutes ago
 Canada Cannot Do Much in Short Term to Help Europe ..

Canada Cannot Do Much in Short Term to Help Europe With Winter Challenges - Trud ..

2 minutes ago
 United Nations to study reports about India's atte ..

United Nations to study reports about India's attempt to rig polls in Kashmir: U ..

5 minutes ago
 French Government to Spend $84.3Mln to Paint Eiffe ..

French Government to Spend $84.3Mln to Paint Eiffel Tower for 2024 Olympics - Of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.