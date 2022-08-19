Air Defense System Snaps Into Action in Western Crimea - Authorities

An air defense system allegedly snapped into action in the skies over Evpatoria in the western part of Crimea, Crimean head's adviser Oleg Kryuchkov said

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) An air defense system allegedly snapped into action in the skies over Evpatoria in the western part of Crimea, Crimean head's adviser Oleg Kryuchkov said.

"In Evpatoria, the air defense system allegedly snapped into action. Crimea is under reliable protection," Kryuchkov said on Telegram.