Air Traffic Control Staff at 16 Spanish Airports to Strike All April - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Faced with an impasse in negotiations over an industry labor agreement, Spain's air traffic controllers will go on strikes at 16 airports across the country in April, one of travel industry's busiest months, Spanish media reported Friday, citing sources involved in the negotiations.

According to El Mundo newspaper, the USCA and CCOO unions left the negotiating table with Saerco and Skyway, two companies that run privatized air traffic control towers, without reaching an agreement to unblock a new collective bargaining agreement for air traffic controllers.

For this reason, air traffic control staff will be on strike for two hours on Thursdays and Sundays this month, starting April 9. About 160 controllers have been called to join the strike, according to the report. The protest will affect airports in Spanish cities such as Alicante, Ibiza, Valencia, Murcia, Sabadell, Vigo, Seville, A Coruna, Madrid, Palma, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, among others.

In late January, the unions already called the first strikes over wages and working conditions that, given the lack of progress in the negotiations, will continue this April, the report read.