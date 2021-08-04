UrduPoint.com

Airstrike Kills Taliban Shadow Governor, 40 Others In Central Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) A Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) shadow governor and 40 other militants have been killed in an airstrike by government forces in the central Afghan province of Bamyan, the 1TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The Taliban, which ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, have stepped up their offensive in light of foreign troop withdrawal.

The militants have made significant gains in rural areas and are now trying to advance on major cities.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Governor Russia Government

