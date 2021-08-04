Airstrike Kills Taliban Shadow Governor, 40 Others in Central Afghanistan - Reports

A Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) shadow governor and 40 other militants have been killed in an airstrike by government forces in the central Afghan province of Bamyan, the 1TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) A Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) shadow governor and 40 other militants have been killed in an airstrike by government forces in the central Afghan province of Bamyan, the 1TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The Taliban, which ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, have stepped up their offensive in light of foreign troop withdrawal.

The militants have made significant gains in rural areas and are now trying to advance on major cities.