Al-Shabaab Siege Of Mogadishu Hotel Ends: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Al-Shabaab siege of Mogadishu hotel ends: police

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A siege by Al-Shabaab militants of a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu ended on Friday after more than 13 hours, a police officer told AFP.

The assault, which began late Thursday, broke a relative lull in violence by the group, demonstrating its continued ability to strike despite a major military offensive against the militants.

"All the terrorist gunmen were killed, and the situation has returned to normal now, the security forces are carrying out a thorough clearance and investigations," said the officer, Abdirahim Yusuf.

