PM Calls Upon Bridging Gap Between Global South, North In Health Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 04:31 PM
RIAYDH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while terming the global inequity in health sector as ‘the first and foremost problem’ called upon bridging the widening gap between the Global South and the Global North.
Expressing his views in a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) regarding global health, the prime minister said that the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed the existing gaps largely between the Global North and Global South in terms of provision of health facilities and distribution of vaccines.
He said that the climate change issue had also completely changed the landscape.
Pakistan was not responsible for any emissions in the world, he said, adding but in the year 2022, it witnessed the worst climate triggered floods which hugely devastated the infrastructure and buildings and as consequently, they had to spend billion of rupees to rehabilitate the affected people.
Prime Minister Shehbaz said that for the rehabilitation efforts, they sought costly loans. “Can a developing country like Pakistan afford it?” he questioned and observed that for provision of health facilities, a developing country like Pakistan required resources.
“The yawning gap between the Global South and Global North should be bridged,” he emphasised.
Sharing his personal experiences, the prime minister said that treatment for the fatal disease like cancer was too costly for the poor population of Pakistan.
He said that as a chief minister of Punjab, he had provided about 130 million inhabitants of the province with best medical treatment initiatives like screening and treatment facility for Hepatitis in the remotest and backward areas of the province where the poor people had been in dire need of basic facilities like education and health.
The prime minister further informed that as the former chief minister, he also established the first kidney and liver hospital in Punjab which was probably one of the best in Asia where the poor patients were provided with free of cost treatment.
About Dengue outbreak in 2011 in the province, he shared that the phenomenon in the health sector was one of the biggest in the world.
But they got experts and equipment and with the cooperation of entire government machinery, civil society and common man launched a massive drive against the dengue larvae, he added.
“They were able to control the outbreak with collective efforts and meager resources,” he said, adding that it was a test case for the global study in health sector.
The prime minister, in his remarks, appreciated Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their support and provision of vaccines for polio eradication drives in Pakistan.
He also acknowledged Bill Gates’ generosity during the 2022 floods to support the affected people of Pakistan.
Expressing his views, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed upon collective efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He shared his concerns over the mortality rates of mothers and children, adding that about 54 countries were still far behind in achieving the SDGs targets. Another 4.9 billion people across the globe had no access to basic services, he added.
The DG said that the world was vulnerable to any pandemic but they had learnt from the past experiences and building on it.
Other participants opined that the conflicts in the world were increasing and impacting the health sector requirements and stressed that resource-rich countries should assist the communities in need.
They underlined the need of investing more in the health sector.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From World
-
One man dead after migrant boat sinks off Greek island10 minutes ago
-
Schools closed, warnings issued as Asia swelters in extreme heatwave10 minutes ago
-
Russian journalist held over videos for late dissident Navalny1 hour ago
-
Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's, first trip in months1 hour ago
-
Rare footage captures wild giant pandas mating in NW China1 hour ago
-
Thai king approves new finance minister for cabinet reshuffle2 hours ago
-
China's online literature users exceed 500 million2 hours ago
-
Philippines suspends in-person school due to heat, jeepney strike2 hours ago
-
Saudi team claims top Prize at Harvard Health Hackathon for innovative Cancer Navigation Platform2 hours ago
-
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in sea off Indonesia's Java island2 hours ago
-
NE China port resumes passenger ferry service with ROK2 hours ago
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives in China: state media2 hours ago