Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Men

3rd rd

Tallon Griekspoor (NED x24) bt Holger Rune (DEN x11) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x23) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x13) 7-5, 6-4

Women

3rd rd

Sara Bejlek (CZE) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-3, 6-1

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-1, 6-4

