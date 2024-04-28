Pakistan Embassy Beijing to create platform for students, professionals to explore opportunities: Ambassador Hashmi

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Embassy, Beijing will create a permanent platform for Pakistani students and professionals to get together, share information, interact with each other, and explore opportunities in China, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said.

Addressing the participants of Pakistan Professionals and Students Forum under the theme Building Bridges between Academia and Industry organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing, he said the forum provides students with a chance to communicate with professionals, which helps students find jobs.

As Pakistan continues to strengthen its economic ties with China through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it is essential to ensure that the country workforce is equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in this evolving landscape, he added.

Ambassador Hashmi commended the Pakistani community for its contributions to solidifying the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan.

He underscored the significance of forum in boosting interactions, exchanges and networks between Pakistani professionals and students.

Ambassador Hashmi touched on his vision of transforming the forum into a permanent annual feature with an active participation and involvement of Pakistan community.

The forum also featured panel discussions in which the speakers including Vice President Centre for China and Globalization, Mike Liu, Director of external relations of the Global Young Leaders Dialogue, John Zhao, Strategy and Policy consultant at AIIB, Ms. Lucy Tong, AI Expert, Biman Liyanage, and Director General, AIIB, Najeeb Haider speaking at a panel discussion shared perspectives on current industry trends, highlighting the opportunities arising from China enhanced focus on new quality productive forces.

They explained the importance of strengthening knowledge corridor between China and Pakistan as part of the endeavors to foster an even stronger community of shared future of the two countries.

The speakers highlighted the importance of fostering closer collaboration between universities and businesses, emphasizing the need to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Discussions centered around internship programs, industry-sponsored research, and the development of specialized training modules to enhance the employability of Pakistan's graduates.

The event brought together diverse participants, including students, researchers, educators, industry professionals, and policymakers, all united by a common goal of fostering stronger ties between academia and industry. Through panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, attendees explored various strategies and best practices for enhancing collaboration and promoting mutual understanding between these two vital sectors.

The excellent Pakistani students from various universities in China received internships from Chinese entrepreneurs.

In the end, representatives of Pakistan Professional and Students Forum thanked the Pakistan Embassy for hosting the forum, recognizing it as a useful platform for exchanging ideas, sharing experiences, and nurturing a profound sense of community among the Pakistanis in China.

APP/asg