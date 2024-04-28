Open Menu

Spanish MotoGP Results

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Spanish MotoGP results

Jerez de la Frontera, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Spanish MotoGP results after Sunday's race:

Race

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 40min 58.053sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 0.372sec, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 3.903, 4. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 7.205, 5. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 7.253, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 7.801, 7. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 10.063, 8. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 10.979, 9. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 11.217, 10. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 20.

762

Principal retirements: Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia), Jack Miller (AUS/KTM), Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac)

Overall standings

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 92pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 75, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 70, 4. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 69, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 63, 6. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 60, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 59, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 39, 9. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 36, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 34

