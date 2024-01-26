Open Menu

Alabama Carries Out First US Execution Using Nitrogen Gas

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Alabama carries out first US execution using nitrogen gas

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The southern US state of Alabama on Thursday put to death a convicted murderer using nitrogen gas, the first time the country has used a method that the UN rights chief said may amount to torture.

Kenneth Eugene Smith was pronounced dead at 8:25 pm (0225 GMT Friday), according to the state attorney general.

"Justice has been served.

Tonight, Kenneth Smith was put to death for the heinous act he committed over 35 years ago," the statement by Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

Smith, 58, was on death row for more than three decades after being convicted of the 1988 murder-for-hire of a pastor's wife.

He was put to death at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama by nitrogen hypoxia, which involved pumping nitrogen gas into a facemask, causing him to suffocate.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Wife Holman Eugene May Gas

Recent Stories

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

54 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

1 hour ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

6 hours ago
US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

15 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

15 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

15 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

15 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

15 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

15 hours ago

More Stories From World