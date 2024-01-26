Alabama Carries Out First US Execution Using Nitrogen Gas
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The southern US state of Alabama on Thursday put to death a convicted murderer using nitrogen gas, the first time the country has used a method that the UN rights chief said may amount to torture.
Kenneth Eugene Smith was pronounced dead at 8:25 pm (0225 GMT Friday), according to the state attorney general.
"Justice has been served.
Tonight, Kenneth Smith was put to death for the heinous act he committed over 35 years ago," the statement by Attorney General Steve Marshall said.
Smith, 58, was on death row for more than three decades after being convicted of the 1988 murder-for-hire of a pastor's wife.
He was put to death at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama by nitrogen hypoxia, which involved pumping nitrogen gas into a facemask, causing him to suffocate.
Recent Stories
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela to Guyana: reject outside interference in border row20 minutes ago
-
Colombia seeks international aid to combat forest fires edging in on homes30 minutes ago
-
NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars39 minutes ago
-
Quality control at heart of latest Boeing crisis39 minutes ago
-
West Indies weather Carey storm to stay on top at tea39 minutes ago
-
China says FM Wang to meet US security advisor Sullivan in Thailand39 minutes ago
-
Tuchel's injury-ravaged Bayern wary of Augsburg slip-up39 minutes ago
-
Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency50 minutes ago
-
Brazil police probe Bolsonaro's ex-intel chief for illegal spying50 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower1 hour ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong's import, export value up in Q4 20232 hours ago