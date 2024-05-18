Open Menu

Flash Floods Kill 50 In Western Afghanistan: Police

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Flash flooding has killed at least 50 people in western Afghanistan, provincial police said Saturday.

"Fifty residents of Ghor province were killed by the floods on Friday and a number of others are missing," Ghor police spokesman Abdul Rahman Badri said in a statement.

The floods destroyed some 2,000 houses and damaged thousands more, he added.

"These terrible floods have also killed thousands of cattle.

.. They have destroyed hundreds of hectares of agricultural land, hundreds of bridges and culverts, and destroyed thousands of trees," he added.

Major roads into and within the province were "completely blocked".

The deadly flash flooding is the latest to hit the country in recent weeks.

Hundreds of people were killed last week when flash flooding ripped through northern Baghlan province, according to the World food Programme and Taliban officials.

