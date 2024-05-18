Open Menu

Hapless Crusaders Suffer First Loss To Brumbies In 15 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Hapless Crusaders suffer first loss to Brumbies in 15 years

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The ACT Brumbies ended a 15-year winless streak against the Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday, posting a dramatic 31-24 win that leaves the defending champions with little hope of reaching the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

A penalty try after the full-time hooter consigned the Crusaders to a record 10th defeat of the season, leaving them with only a small mathematical chance of playing in next month's quarter-finals.

Trailing 17-7 at halftime, the 13-time champions from Christchurch played some of their best rugby of a disjointed campaign to level the scores entering the final five minutes.

However, an 80th-minute penalty shot at goal from Brumbies fly-half Noah Lolesio struck an upright before Crusaders lock Quinten Strange illegally batted the ball over the dead ball line.

Referee Ben O'Keeffe deemed a Brumbies' try would probably have been scored without Strange's foul play, awarding a penalty try which was disputed by some of the Crusaders players.

Captain Codie Taylor couldn't hide his frustration.

"We gave ourselves a crack but it's a tough way to finish a game like that," Taylor said.

"I'm proud of the boys. There's a lot of effort out there but we can't quite string it together."

