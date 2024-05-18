OpenAI Disbands Team Devoted To Artificial Intelligence Risks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 12:20 PM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) OpenAI on Friday confirmed that it has disbanded a team devoted to mitigating the long-term dangers of super-smart artificial intelligence.
OpenAI weeks ago began dissolving the so-called "superalignment" group, integrating members into other projects and research, according to the San Francisco-based firm.
Company co-founder Ilya Sutskever and team co-leader Jan Leike announced their departures from the ChatGPT-maker this week.
The dismantling of an OpenAI team focused on keeping sophisticated artificial intelligence under control comes as such technology faces increased scrutiny from regulators and fears mount regarding its dangers.
"OpenAI must become a safety-first AGI (artificial general intelligence) company," Leike wrote Friday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Leike called on all OpenAI employees to "act with the gravitas" warranted by what they are building.
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman responded to Leike's post with one of his own, thanking him for his work at the company and saying he was sad to see Leike leave.
"He's right we have a lot more to do," Altman said. "We are committed to doing it."
Altman promised more on the topic in the coming days.
Sutskever said on X that he was leaving after almost a decade at OpenAI, whose "trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous.
"
"I'm confident that OpenAI will build AGI that is both safe and beneficial," he added, referring to computer technology that seeks to perform as well as -- or better than -- human cognition.
Sutskever, OpenAI's chief scientist, sat on the board that voted to remove fellow chief executive Altman in November last year.
The ousting threw the San Francisco-based startup into a tumult, with the OpenAI board hiring Altman back a few days later after staff and investors rebelled.
OpenAI early this week released a higher-performing and even more human-like version of the artificial intelligence technology that underpins ChatGPT, making it free to all users.
"It feels like AI from the movies," Altman said in a blog post.
Altman has previously pointed to the Scarlett Johansson character in the movie "Her," where she voices an AI-based virtual assistant dating a man, as an inspiration for where he would like AI interactions to go.
The day will come when "digital brains will become as good and even better than our own," Sutskever said during a talk at a TED AI summit in San Francisco late last year.
"AGI will have a dramatic impact on every area of life."
Recent Stories
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier
More Stories From World
-
Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes9 minutes ago
-
Pacers pummel Knicks to stay alive in NBA playoffs9 minutes ago
-
Hapless Crusaders suffer first loss to Brumbies in 15 years9 minutes ago
-
Nancy Pelosi's husband's attacker jailed for 30 years9 minutes ago
-
Irish president hits out at UK govt 'Troubles' law19 minutes ago
-
Zverev equals Becker record to set up Rome final with Jarry29 minutes ago
-
Police arrest golf world No.1 Scheffler outside PGA course29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan renews its full support to Palestinian people at commemoration of Nakba anniversary39 minutes ago
-
Fatality, Scheffler arrest cause concern, chaos for PGA rivals2 hours ago
-
Ghana urges Senegal's new leader to help in ECOWAS disputes2 hours ago
-
Dow finishes above 40,000 for first time as rally pauses in Europe2 hours ago
-
Ineos drives towards hydrogen car future2 hours ago