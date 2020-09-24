(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Authorities of the Alaskan city of Sitka will move the statue of the first Russian America Governor, Alexander Baranov, from downtown to a local history museum by the end of October, the museum's Executive Director Hal Spackman told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I expect the statue to be re-located to its permanent home in the museum before the end of October," Spackman said.

In July, the city assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the Sitka Historical Society Museum, after a group of local activists urged legislators to remove it, citing mistreatment of indigenous people. In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka - called at that time Novo-Archangelsk - as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.