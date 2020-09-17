UrduPoint.com
Alexander Karelin Nominated For Senator From His Native Novosibirsk Region - Official

Renowned Russian wrestler and veteran lower house parliamentarian Alexander Karelin was nominated to the Russian Federation Council, the parliament's upper house, from his native Novosibirsk Region, the first deputy speaker of the regional parliament, Andrey Panferov, told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Karelin submitted a statement about his early resignation as a member of the lower house.

"Today, the presidium of the regional branch of the United Russia party was held, at which it was decided to nominate him [Karelin] ... as a candidate for the Federation Council from the legislative assembly of the Novosibirsk Region," Panferov said.

According to Panferov, the first session of the new, seventh convocation of Novosibirsk regional parliament will take place on September 25.

The three-time Olympic champion has been the member of the Russian parliament's lower house since 1999.

