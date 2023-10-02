Open Menu

Algeria Says Coup-hit Niger Accepts Transition Plan

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Algeria says coup-hit Niger accepts transition plan

Military leaders in coup-hit Niger have accepted Algerian mediation and "a six-month transition plan", the foreign ministry in Algiers announced Monday

Algiers, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Military leaders in coup-hit Niger have accepted Algerian mediation and "a six-month transition plan", the foreign ministry in Algiers announced Monday.
The West African nation has been governed for more than two months by a military regime which took power after deposing Niger's elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.
"The Algerian government has received via the Nigerien ministry of foreign affairs a (statement of) acceptance of Algerian mediation aimed at promoting a political solution to the crisis in Niger," the ministry said in a statement.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tasked Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf with "visiting Niamey as soon as possible with the aim of launching discussions...

with all stakeholders," the statement said.


The North African country which borders Niger had proposed in late August a transition period of up to six months, which would aim to "formulate political arrangements with the acceptance of all parties in Niger without excluding any party", Attaf said at the time.
In its Monday statement, Algiers said that "the acceptance of the Algerian initiative strengthens the prospect of a political solution to this crisis".
The mediation would "pave the way" toward a "peaceful" resolution of the crisis, it added, saying such an outcome is in the interest "of the entire region".
Tebboune on August 6 said he "categorically" rejected any foreign military intervention in Niger, which borders Algeria to the south.

Related Topics

Resolution Algiers Niamey Algeria Niger August All Government

Recent Stories

Ensuring law & order priority of Police

Ensuring law & order priority of Police

8 minutes ago
 West Police foils smuggling bid of betel nuts

West Police foils smuggling bid of betel nuts

8 minutes ago
 'Koi Tayyari Nahin, 'Fareb', 'Sham Bhi Thi Dhawan ..

'Koi Tayyari Nahin, 'Fareb', 'Sham Bhi Thi Dhawan Dhawan ' staged

8 minutes ago
 FNF-led conference explores paths to political sta ..

FNF-led conference explores paths to political stability, economic growth

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expre ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expresses solidarity with martyred ..

10 minutes ago
 SSP held open forum & listens complaints of masses

SSP held open forum & listens complaints of masses

10 minutes ago
North Korean breaks world record as weightlifting ..

North Korean breaks world record as weightlifting dominance continues

12 minutes ago
 Prof Iqbal urges global scientific community to fi ..

Prof Iqbal urges global scientific community to find treatrment for neglected di ..

12 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup: Temba Bavuma factfile

Cricket World Cup: Temba Bavuma factfile

30 minutes ago
 Dy.Commissioner to hold Khuli Kachehri on Oct 4

Dy.Commissioner to hold Khuli Kachehri on Oct 4

30 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Sheikh elected as new KCCI president

Iftikhar Sheikh elected as new KCCI president

30 minutes ago
 FCCI becomes “First E-Chamber” of the country

FCCI becomes “First E-Chamber” of the country

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World