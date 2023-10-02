Algeria says coup-hit Niger accepts transition plan

Military leaders in coup-hit Niger have accepted Algerian mediation and "a six-month transition plan", the foreign ministry in Algiers announced Monday

The West African nation has been governed for more than two months by a military regime which took power after deposing Niger's elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

"The Algerian government has received via the Nigerien ministry of foreign affairs a (statement of) acceptance of Algerian mediation aimed at promoting a political solution to the crisis in Niger," the ministry said in a statement.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tasked Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf with "visiting Niamey as soon as possible with the aim of launching discussions...

with all stakeholders," the statement said.



The North African country which borders Niger had proposed in late August a transition period of up to six months, which would aim to "formulate political arrangements with the acceptance of all parties in Niger without excluding any party", Attaf said at the time.

In its Monday statement, Algiers said that "the acceptance of the Algerian initiative strengthens the prospect of a political solution to this crisis".

The mediation would "pave the way" toward a "peaceful" resolution of the crisis, it added, saying such an outcome is in the interest "of the entire region".

Tebboune on August 6 said he "categorically" rejected any foreign military intervention in Niger, which borders Algeria to the south.