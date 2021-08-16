Algerian Police Arrest 36 People for Lynching Suspect in Starting Forest Fire

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Algerian police reported on Sunday that they have arrested 36 people allegedly involved in the lynching of a man suspected of starting a forest fire.

On August 11, a group of residents of the city of Larba Nath Iraten in the northern province of Tizi Ouzou detained three men, suspecting them of involvement in starting forest fires, and beat them, according to the Algerian Prosecutor General's office. The police intervened and took the three men to the police station, but the raging crowd managed to drag one of them out.

The man, Djamel Bensmail, was then severely beaten in the town square and set on fire, resulting in his death.

Police officers who tried to rescue the victim were also injured.

A total of 36 people were arrested in the case, including three women. Among those were "the person who stabbed the victim and the woman who incited to burn the body," police officer Mohamed Chakour was quoted as saying by the APS new agency.

Chakour noted that the investigations are still underway to arrest all those involved.

Over the recent days, Algeria has been combating massive wildfires in northern mountain areas. Strong winds and hot weather are exacerbating the situation. According to the authorities, the disaster resulted in the death of over 60 people.