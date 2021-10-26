UrduPoint.com

Aliyev, Erdogan Open International Airport In Karabakh's Fuzuli

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opened the Fuzuli International Airport in Karabakh on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Erdogan arrived in Fuzuli on Tuesday and he was greeted by Aliyev. The two presidents cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the air harbor.

Azerbaijani forces captured Fuzuli during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

