All EU Countries Will Simultaneously Receive COVID-19 Vaccine - Commission President

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 03:10 AM

All EU Countries Will Simultaneously Receive COVID-19 Vaccine - Commission President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) All EU nations will receive the COVID-19 vaccines simultaneously with the number of got vaccines depending on the countries' population, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

"[The EU] priority is to ensure indeed the fair distribution of vaccines to member states. There I have good news: the member states will all get vaccines at the same time and at the same conditions based on their share of the EU population," von der Leyen said at a press conference on late Thursday

