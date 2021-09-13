All Remaining People Rescued From Plane That Made Hard Landing in Russian Taiga - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Rescue work on the site of the L-410 plane's hard landing in Russia's Irkutsk Region has been completed, the final death toll is four, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"Work has been completed to free the people who remained trapped inside the aircraft body. According to updated information, 12 people were injured and, unfortunately, four people died," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 70 people and 20 units of equipment were involved in the rescue efforts, according to the emergencies ministry.

Earlier, local transport authorities told Sputnik that there were four dead (two crew members and two passengers) and several injured following the accident. There were no minors on board the plane.

The L-410 plane was flying from Irkutsk to the village of Kazachinskoye on Sunday when it made a hard landing in the taiga forest. There were a total of 16 people on board: two crew members and 14 passengers.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.