UrduPoint.com

All Remaining People Rescued From Plane That Made Hard Landing In Russian Taiga - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:10 AM

All Remaining People Rescued From Plane That Made Hard Landing in Russian Taiga - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Rescue work on the site of the L-410 plane's hard landing in Russia's Irkutsk Region has been completed, the final death toll is four, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"Work has been completed to free the people who remained trapped inside the aircraft body. According to updated information, 12 people were injured and, unfortunately, four people died," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 70 people and 20 units of equipment were involved in the rescue efforts, according to the emergencies ministry.

Earlier, local transport authorities told Sputnik that there were four dead (two crew members and two passengers) and several injured following the accident. There were no minors on board the plane.

The L-410 plane was flying from Irkutsk to the village of Kazachinskoye on Sunday when it made a hard landing in the taiga forest. There were a total of 16 people on board: two crew members and 14 passengers.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Russia Died Irkutsk SITE Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine ..

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory

2 hours ago
 Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well t ..

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well thought-out strategy to invest ..

3 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a seri ..

NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a series of virtual activations on S ..

4 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a ..

Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a brighter future, says UAE Amba ..

4 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woo ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woos investors with exclusive pri ..

6 hours ago
 UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic ..

UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic cooperation

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.