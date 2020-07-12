UrduPoint.com
All Travelers Flying Into Australia's New South Wales To Pay $3,000 For Hotel Quarantine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 10:00 AM

All Travelers Flying Into Australia's New South Wales to Pay $3,000 for Hotel Quarantine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Authorities of Australia's New South Wales have decided to charge $3,000 per each international traveler flying into the state for a two-week hotel quarantine starting from next week regardless of where they reside in Australia, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald daily, citing NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, such a decision came after the government announced caps on the number of people arriving in Australia.

"Australian residents have been given plenty of time to return home, and we feel it is only fair that they cover some of the costs of their hotel accommodation," Berejiklian said, as quoted by the media outlet.

Those travelers who have bought their tickets before Sunday will not have to pay for their hotel quarantine regardless of where they arrive in Australia.

Starting from Saturday all passengers arriving in NSW will be charged $3,000 per one adult, $1,000 for each additional adult and $500 per child aged three and over, the daily reported.

Australia has so far recorded 9,553 COVID-19 cases, 107 related deaths and 7,724 recoveries.

