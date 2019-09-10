UrduPoint.com
Alleged US Informant Smolenkov Worked In Kremlin Administration - Peskov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Oleg Smolenkov, called a US informant in the media, had worked in the Kremlin administration, but was fired several years ago, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Indeed, Smolenkov worked in the presidential administration, but was fired several years ago with an internal decree, his job was not one of the top ones," Peskov told reporters.

When asked what kind of access Smolenkov had and whether he could attend meetings with the president, the spokesman said that Smolenkov's job in the administration did not presuppose any contacts with the Russian leader.

The Kremlin has no complaints about the work of counterintelligence services regarding these recent reports, the special services are doing a good job, the spokesman said.

"Everything is fine with the work of the Russian counterintelligence service," Peskov said.

The CNN broadcaster reported on Monday that the United States allegedly extracted its informant in Russia, who was close to the government, in 2017. Some media reported that the person in question might have been Oleg Smolenkov, who purportedly worked in the Russian Embassy in the United States and in one of the presidential offices. The Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation told Sputnik that Smolenkov had not worked for it.

