Ambassador Hashmi Calls On President, China Arms Control And Disarmament Association
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi called on the President of China Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA), Cheng Jingye in Beijing.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and recalled earlier experiences and robust cooperation between Pakistan and China including at the United Nations (UN).
Glad to meet Ambassador Cheng Jingye, President of China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, CACDA, an old friend from @UN.
Recalling earlier experiences & robust cooperation between our two countries at the UN, Ambassador Hashmi posted on social media platform X after the meeting.
Senior officials from the CACDA and the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing were present.
APP/asg
