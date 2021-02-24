UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amnesty International No Longer Considers Navalny Prisoner Of Conscience - Journalist

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:40 AM

Amnesty International No Longer Considers Navalny Prisoner of Conscience - Journalist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Canadian-US journalist Aaron Mate posted on Twitter a screenshot of a letter stating that human rights organization Amnesty International no longer considers Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny a prisoner of conscience.

In an email in response to the journalist's request, Amnesty said that the reason for Navalny's arrest was "his outspoken criticism" of the Russian authorities, his reports on "top-level corruption in Russia" and "his peaceful activism," adding that it was still calling for Navalny's release, but noted that it could no longer consider the opposition figure a prisoner of conscience.

"However, in light of new information that has emerged recently, Amnesty International is no longer able to consider Aleksei Navalny a prisoner of conscience given the fact that he advocated violence and discrimination and he has not retracted such statements," the rights organization said.

Related Topics

Corruption Prisoner Russia Twitter Amnesty International Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

7 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

7 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

8 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

7 hours ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

7 hours ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.