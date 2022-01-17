(@imziishan)

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) An Amur tiger was killed by a train in the Khabarovsk Krai in Russia's Far East, the regional ministry of natural resources said on Monday.

"On Sunday, January 16, we received a report about the death of an Amur tiger in the Vyazemsky municipal district.

The animal was hit early in the morning by a locomotive on the section of the railway between the villages of Avan and Kotikovo," the ministry said in a statement.

The tiger's carcass was retrieved by the police before being delivered to the city of Ussuriysk for examination in a special laboratory.

The Amur tiger is one of the rarest predators on the planet, listed in the International Red Book. As of fall 2021, the total number of tigers in Russia exceeded 600. In the wild, the Amur tiger lives in the Far East in Russia.