Open Menu

Ancient Community Banking Enters Digital Age In Cameroon

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Ancient community banking enters digital age in Cameroon

Yaoundé, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Joseph Ngono's face lights up with a smile as he looks at his smartphone, where a payment worth $830 has just appeared in his digital wallet.

Like many Cameroonians, the computer scientist pays in each week to a shared savings fund known as a "tontine" -- an ancient system that start-ups are now bringing into the digital age.

This week it has paid out 500,000 Central African francs to Ngono, who will use it to cover the final instalment of his children's school fees.

"Without it, they wouldn't go to school," he said.

Shunned by banks, many people in Cameroon turn to their communities for help in the form of tontines, such as the one Ngono uses via the smartphone app Djangui.

In its most common form, members pay money into a common fund and take turns collecting it after an agreed period -- interest free.

Every week Ngono, along with colleagues and strangers whom they sponsor, contributes 10,000 FCFA ($16) each on Djangui.

It gives crucial access to ready cash for Ngono -- he only occasionally receives his monthly salary of 150,000 FCFA ($250) because his employer is "experiencing some cash-flow difficulties."

Related Topics

Cameroon Money

Recent Stories

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

28 minutes ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

1 hour ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

1 hour ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

4 hours ago
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

13 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

13 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

13 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

13 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

13 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

13 hours ago

More Stories From World