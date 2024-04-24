Anger Among Ukrainians In Poland As Kyiv Halts Passport Renewals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM
Hundreds of Ukrainians crammed up against a closed passport office in Warsaw on Wednesday, furious over Kyiv's suspension of consular services for fighting-aged men in a bid to force them to return home and bolster troop numbers
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Hundreds of Ukrainians crammed up against a closed passport office in Warsaw on Wednesday, furious over Kyiv's suspension of consular services for fighting-aged men in a bid to force them to return home and bolster troop numbers.
Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday that they were "temporarily" blocking men aged 18 to 60 from accessing consular services, after Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said they were letting compatriots fight in their place on the front lines.
"Staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the homeland," Kuleba posted on social media.
The move is seen as part of Kyiv's efforts to reinforce its army as soldiers struggle to hold positions against Russia.
But in Poland, which hosts hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians -- both refugees from the conflict and those who were already living in the country when Russia invaded -- there was anger among those who felt they were being unfairly targeted.
"This is a fight against people who are fleeing the army," said Maksym, a 38-year-old truck driver, one of dozens of people who had come hoping to collect a new passport they had applied for -- so far unsuccessfully.
"We are not asked on what grounds we went abroad... Why am I a draft dodger if I went abroad legally?" he told AFP.
Some said they had spent the whole night queueing up.
The agency issuing passports to Ukrainian residents in Warsaw blamed a "technical error" for the problems, not the new directive from Kyiv.
- 'No way out' -
A heated argument broke out at the passport office when women accused a group of men of blocking the entrance and stopping other people who wanted to submit applications.
Pavlo Lyashenko, a 35-year-old entrepreneur standing nearby as the scene unfolded, told AFP that "The state has put me in a situation in which I have no way out."
He said he had received a text message saying his passport was ready, but believed it was now being withheld from him.
"The doors are blocked. They are afraid that if I come inside, I will not leave until I receive my passport. I know it's there," Lyashenko said.
As the crowds swelled through the morning, the agency called in the Polish police as a precaution. Officers spoke with those queueing up, but did not otherwise intervene.
Diana Petrenko, deputy director of the Warsaw passport office, insisted that technical issues were to blame.
"Unfortunately, the documents are not issued due to technical reasons," she told AFP, refusing to elaborate on the nature of the alleged glitch.
Ukraine's foreign ministry said Tuesday that the suspension applied only to new applications and that any requests submitted before then would be honoured.
Lyashenko, the entrepreneur, who said he had left Ukraine long before the start of the war, said he worried he could end up in a legal grey zone, abroad but without a valid passport.
"I think that our state is simply driving people to the point that we will all need to do this," he said.
Although there are some exceptions, most Ukrainian men have been barred from leaving the country since Russia invaded in February 2022 -- meaning that many who will now be unable to submit new passport applications had already been living away for years.
According to Ukrainian media, hundreds of thousands of working-age men have sought refuge in EU countries since the start of the war.
- '700 kilometres' -
The consular service suspensions, which come as Kyiv scrambles to recruit troops, is widely seen as an attempt to force fighting-age men back to Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky's government also recently passed a new mobilisation law designed to help lift army numbers, and lowered the age limit for mobilisation to 25 from 27.
The mobilisation law, due to come into force mid-May, also toughens penalties against draft dodgers and forces men to keep their military registration up to date.
The foreign ministry said the suspension of consular services was a temporary measure needed to "resolve technical issues" linked with the implementation of the new law.
Bogdan, a Ukrainian truck driver who declined to give his full name, said he was stuck waiting for a second day straight at the Warsaw passport office.
"I drove 700 kilometres (435 miles) to get my passport because I received a text message that I could pick it up," the 27-year-old said.
"No one gives the passport. What are our next steps?" he said. "What do we have to do to simply be given our documents that we paid for?"
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki
TikTok to fight US ban law in courts
Police book youngster for abusing student for one year
British-Pakistani firm unveils $35 million luxury apartments for overseas Pakist ..
Watford hire Cleverley as permanent boss
More Stories From World
-
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe1 minute ago
-
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros1 minute ago
-
TikTok to fight US ban law in courts18 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks2 hours ago
-
Vaccines saved at least 154 million lives in 50 years: WHO2 hours ago
-
EU parliament's youngest lawmaker eyes re-election2 hours ago
-
10 dead as floods wreak havoc in Kenyan capital2 hours ago
-
UAE announces $544 million for repairs after record rains3 hours ago
-
Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza3 hours ago
-
Iran president visits Sri Lanka, inaugurates power, irrigation project4 hours ago