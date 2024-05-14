Open Menu

Anglo American To Split Group After Rejecting BHP Bid

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Anglo American to split group after rejecting BHP bid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Anglo American said Tuesday it would offload steelmaking coal, diamond and platinum businesses and focus on critical minerals as it fights off a massive takeover bid by Australian rival BHP.

After rejecting an improved takeover offer worth £34 billion ($43 billion) from BHP, which had hoped to create a copper titan, Anglo said it was accelerating plans to simplify the group and reward shareholders in a "radical" revamp.

"Following completion of the asset review initiated during 2023, Anglo American plans to implement a number of major structural changes to accelerate delivery against its strategic priorities of operational excellence, portfolio simplification, and growth," a statement said one day after news of the takeover rejection.

Anglo chief executive Duncan Wanblad added that "a radically simpler business will deliver sustainable incremental value creation through a step change in operational performance and cost reduction.

"Anglo American's shareholders will see the full undiluted upside from these extensive changes, with the value of our copper and iron ore assets brought to the fore," he said.

Copper is essential to the world's transition to renewable energy because it is a vital component for greener technology like energy storage, electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines.

The price of copper has soared over the past year as a result and Anglo American expects the trend to continue.

Copper last month surpassed $10,000 per tonne for the first time in two years, with analysts citing strong demand and tight supplies that could be stretched further by BHP's bid proposal.

Anglo on Tuesday said it planned to offload its steelmaking coal arm and was exploring plans to divest the nickel operations.

It added that Anglo American Platinum would be demerged and that the De Beers diamond business would either be split or sold.

Anglo is the world's biggest producer of platinum.

- 'Radical changes' -

"These actions represent the most radical changes to Anglo American in decades," Wanblad added.

"We are taking clear and decisive action to deliver value... in the long term interests of our shareholders and other stakeholders."

Anglo had said that the BHP offer "significantly" undervalued the group and its prospects.

The new bid was pitched at approximately £27.53 per share, up from about £25 per share that had been slammed by Anglo as "highly unattractive" and "opportunistic" in April.

Shares in Anglo slid 2.9 percent to £26.29 in London morning deals on Tuesday.

Anglo's stock had been boosted since the initial approach as traders bet on a possible bidding war with other mining giants like Glencore or Rio Tinto.

Anglo American was founded in South Africa in 1917 by the German-born industrialist Ernest Oppenheimer, 15 years after his arrival and a career in London.

It is now one of the largest mining companies in the world and is listed on stock exchanges both in London, where it is based, and Johannesburg.

BHP's offer, which proposed Anglo American hiving off its platinum and iron ore production activities in South Africa, caused a stir in the country just before the tightest general election in decades.

Some analysts and opposition politicians viewed such a proposal as an indictment of the decline of South Africa's mining sector and how foreign investors see the country.

Reacting to Tuesday's update, South Africa's largest trade union federation, COSATU, welcomed Anglo's "professed" commitment to the country, saying it hoped this would be accompanied by an increase in investments.

"We need a commitment that whatever changes Anglo plans includes the needs of its loyal employees," said the union, which had expressed concern at BHP's proposed takeover.

"This must include a commitment not to retrench as well as a commitment to invest in mining communities heavily affected by the impact of mines and pollution."

Related Topics

World Technology Business Vehicles London Split Johannesburg Price South Africa April From Share Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

58 minutes ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

1 hour ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

4 hours ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

15 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

15 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

15 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

15 hours ago

More Stories From World