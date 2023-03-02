(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Another suspicious ball about 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) wide has been found in a cave near the coastline on Tokunoshima island in Japan's Kagoshima prefecture, with the object already examined by the local police, media reported on Thursday.

The police confirmed that the ball was hollow and posed no threat of exploding, Japanese broadcaster MBS tv reported.

Several experts from the local administration said that the sphere might be similar to the metal ball found last week in Japan's Shizuoka prefecture, the report said.

On February 21, the police restricted access to Enshuhama Beach in the city of Hamamatsu after a suspicious ball of about 1.5 meters in diameter, believed to be made of metal, was found on the shore.