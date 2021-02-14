UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Mask Protesters Clash With Police In Central Athens

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:40 PM

Anti-Mask Protesters Clash With Police in Central Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Hundreds of Greek protesters unhappy about the mask duty clashed with police in the center of Athens on Sunday, media said.

About 400 demonstrators flocked to Syntagma Square, outside the national parliament, after a rally was called on social media to protest coronavirus rules, according to the Proto Thema weekly.

A large banner comparing masks to muzzles and demanding that people "get our lives back" was unfurled in the crowd. Some people carried Greek flags and sang the national anthem.

Clashes erupted when a protester threw an orange at the police. Officers responded by firing tear gas. Several arrests were made and a woman needed medical care after she fainted.

Greece went into a nationwide lockdown in early November to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Those who refuse to wear a mask face a fine of 300 Euros ($364).

Related Topics

Firing Protest Police Parliament Social Media Fine Orange Athens November Women Gas Sunday Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

45 minutes ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

1 hour ago

SALAMA’s preliminary 2020 net profit doubles to ..

1 hour ago

ADNIC reports AED371 million in net profit for 202 ..

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago

ADNEC, Expo Tel Aviv sign strategic MoU to increas ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.