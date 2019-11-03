Anti-Migrant Protests Take Place in Several Greek Towns - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Several Greek towns faced on Sunday protests against sheltering migrants and refugees, national media reported.

Some 30 residents of the northern Greek city of Giannitsa gathered at night to block roads for two tourist buses, which transported from 100 to 150 migrants to shelter them at a local hotel, the Skai broadcaster reported.

The buses were forced to retreat but later returned as their security was ensured by police. In response, local residents submitted a complaint to the police headquarters.

A group of people staged a protest on a roadway near the town of Serres, also in northern Greece. Yet another group of people, equipped with vehicles and headed by a local mayor, prevented 60 migrants from disembarking on the island of Kos.

After that, the ship with migrants headed for the port of Piraeus.

The protests took place in some other towns across the country as well.

According to Deputy Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos, some 40,000 migrants and refugees have arrived in Greece over the last four months. He also described the influx of migrants and refugees as a nationwide problem.

Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the middle East and North Africa. These migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, primarily via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.