UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Migrant Protests Take Place In Several Greek Towns - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 10:10 PM

Anti-Migrant Protests Take Place in Several Greek Towns - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Several Greek towns faced on Sunday protests against sheltering migrants and refugees, national media reported.

Some 30 residents of the northern Greek city of Giannitsa gathered at night to block roads for two tourist buses, which transported from 100 to 150 migrants to shelter them at a local hotel, the Skai broadcaster reported.

The buses were forced to retreat but later returned as their security was ensured by police. In response, local residents submitted a complaint to the police headquarters.

A group of people staged a protest on a roadway near the town of Serres, also in northern Greece. Yet another group of people, equipped with vehicles and headed by a local mayor, prevented 60 migrants from disembarking on the island of Kos.

After that, the ship with migrants headed for the port of Piraeus.

The protests took place in some other towns across the country as well.

According to Deputy Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos, some 40,000 migrants and refugees have arrived in Greece over the last four months. He also described the influx of migrants and refugees as a nationwide problem.

Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the middle East and North Africa. These migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, primarily via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.

Related Topics

Africa Protest Police Turkey Hotel Vehicles Kos Italy Greece Middle East Sunday 2015 Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed, World Economic Forum Preside ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends Fourth Meeting of the ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe n ..

2 hours ago

Global Future Councils discuss future of technolog ..

2 hours ago

Moahmmed bin Rashid attends Commercial Bank of Dub ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.