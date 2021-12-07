Apple CEO Lobbied Chinese Officials to Get Preferential Treatment in Country - Reports

Apple CEO Tim Cook personally lobbied the Chinese authorities for his company to get a preferential treatment in China, The Information reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Apple CEO Tim Cook personally lobbied the Chinese authorities for his company to get a preferential treatment in China, The Information reported on Tuesday.

Cook was able to lay the foundation for Apple's success in China in 2016, the report said, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.

Cook visited China on several occasions at the time and tried to prevent a sudden splash of regulatory measures against his company, the report said.

The activities by the Apple CEO led both sides to sign a secret five-year deal with an estimated worth over $275 billion, the report also said.

Chinese officials promised to modernize nation's economy and technological prowess through investments and workers training, the report added.

The agreement allowed Apple to get leading positions in the Chinese market and become top-seller of smartphones in the country, according to the report.