UrduPoint.com

Arab Nations Want Yemen's Ancient Clay Buildings Included On UNESCO Heritage List

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:41 PM

Arab Nations Want Yemen's Ancient Clay Buildings Included on UNESCO Heritage List

Arab countries are preparing an application to include ancient residential clay buildings of the region, primarily in Yemen, on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Hussein Aidarous, the head of Hadramaut office of the Yemeni Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums, told Sputnik

SEIYUN/DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Arab countries are preparing an application to include ancient residential clay buildings of the region, primarily in Yemen, on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Hussein Aidarous, the head of Hadramaut office of the Yemeni Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums, told Sputnik.

Hadramaut is a province in the east of Yemen abundant with ancient clay palaces. It also includes the ancient town of Shibam with clay skyscrapers, which is already listed with UNESCO World Heritage.

"Negotiations are underway to include the entire city of Seiyun, the capital of the lowland part of Hadramaut province, in this list. At the moment, Arab countries have taken a joint initiative to propose clay residential buildings traditional for the region to be included on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and Yemen will play a major role in this initiative, presenting clay palaces and mansions of the 19th century nobility in the town of Tarim in the east of the country as an example of such architecture," Aidarous said.

The initiative was launched by Tunisia and Morocco and the application will be submitted soon, he added.

The war in Yemen has not affected Shibam and only two buildings have collapsed over the past decade, Aidarous said. However, he called on the authorities to step up efforts to protect the ancient city from destruction caused by natural causes, such as mudslides that occur due to increasingly more rains.

Related Topics

Century World Yemen Tunisia Morocco From Arab Rains

Recent Stories

Dutch allow more than half to leave 'Covid hotel'

Dutch allow more than half to leave 'Covid hotel'

1 minute ago
 US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in E ..

US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in Europe - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Moscow Rejects Transformation of Neighboring Count ..

Moscow Rejects Transformation of Neighboring Countries Into Military Foothold - ..

1 minute ago
 Opposition parties decide to boycott in-camera bri ..

Opposition parties decide to boycott in-camera briefing of NSC

14 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

1 minute ago
 FBR to hold 'E-KACHEHRY' on Dec 03

FBR to hold 'E-KACHEHRY' on Dec 03

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.