Arctic Connect Subsea Cable To Boost Int'l Data Transmission Fourfold In 5 Years - MegaFon

Thu 10th December 2020 | 04:38 PM

Arctic Connect Subsea Cable to Boost Int'l Data Transmission Fourfold in 5 years - MegaFon

The Arctic Connect project, led by Finnish Cinia and Russian network provider MegaFon, which aims to connect Nordic countries with Japan and potentially China, is likely to accelerate data transmission between Europe and Asia by four times in 5 years, Megafon's CEO and Director General Gevork Vermishyan said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020)

"Our estimates were based on last year's data. We estimated that traffic transmission could grow 200 percent in five years, but after living through the last 12 months we realized that we were very humble in our estimates.

The volume of data transmission will continue to grow substantially between the continents, so we now double our previous numbers," Vermishyan said on the sidelines of the ongoing Arctic forum in Russia's St. Petersburg.

According to Vermishyan, international data transmission was accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis, therefore, company's estimates on expected data transmission between continents via Arctic Connect project should be adjusted accordingly.

More Stories From World

