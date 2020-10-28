UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arctic Sea Ice At Record Low October Levels: Danish Institute

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:01 PM

Arctic sea ice at record low October levels: Danish institute

The extent of sea ice in the Arctic was at record lows for October, Danish researchers said Wednesday, adding the unusually warm season meant it was not recovering as fast as normal

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The extent of sea ice in the Arctic was at record lows for October, Danish researchers said Wednesday, adding the unusually warm season meant it was not recovering as fast as normal.

"The October Arctic sea ice extent is going to be the lowest on record and the sea ice growth rate is slower than normal," Rasmus Tonboe, a scientist at the Danish Meteorogical Institute, said, noting that records went back to 1979.

Related Topics

October National University

Recent Stories

US stocks join global selloff on virus fears, Dow ..

3 minutes ago

KP Speaker convenes PAC meeting

3 minutes ago

India-UAE Food Dialogue explores prospects for boo ..

6 minutes ago

CS orders comprehensive plan for supply, sale of i ..

3 minutes ago

Court allows NAB to close inquiry against Shehbaz ..

5 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation KP holds Micro Painting Fest ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.