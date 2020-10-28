Arctic sea ice at record low October levels: Danish institute

The extent of sea ice in the Arctic was at record lows for October, Danish researchers said Wednesday, adding the unusually warm season meant it was not recovering as fast as normal

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The extent of sea ice in the Arctic was at record lows for October, Danish researchers said Wednesday, adding the unusually warm season meant it was not recovering as fast as normal.

"The October Arctic sea ice extent is going to be the lowest on record and the sea ice growth rate is slower than normal," Rasmus Tonboe, a scientist at the Danish Meteorogical Institute, said, noting that records went back to 1979.