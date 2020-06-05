UrduPoint.com
Argentina Extends COVID-19 Lockdown In Buenos Aires Until June 28 - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:14 PM

The Argentine authorities have extended until June 28 the COVID-19 quarantine in Buenos Aires and several provinces in which the spread of the disease has not yet been stopped, President Alberto Fernandez said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Argentine authorities have extended until June 28 the COVID-19 quarantine in Buenos Aires and several provinces in which the spread of the disease has not yet been stopped, President Alberto Fernandez said.

"We will extend this [quarantine] for another 21 days, and I will meet with you next on June 28," he told reporters on Thursday.

According to the president, 90 percent of cases are concentrated in the capital region. Mandatory isolation will remain in Buenos Aires, in the provinces of Chaco and Rio Negro, as well as in the cities of Cordoba and Trelew.

In the other parts of the country, lockdown measures will be partially eased. People will be able to return to work and move around the streets but will be obligated to observe social distancing and wear face masks. Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed.

Mass events, tourism, going to movie theaters and attending theater performances will continue to be banned, and borders will remain closed.

Argentina has so far registered over 20,000 COVID-19 cases and 608 related deaths.

