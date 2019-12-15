MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales will be allowed to make political statements during his stay in Argentina where he was granted a refugee status, cabinet chief Santiago Cafiero has said.

Morales fled to Mexico last month after mass protests against his reelection forced the Bolivian military to ask for his resignation. He landed in Argentina on Thursday as a refugee.

"A refugee has the same rights as an Argentine citizen, including freedom of expression, freedom to declare, think and say whatever they want. We will not restrict his freedoms," Cafiero said in an interview with La Nacion daily published Saturday.

Morales will live in the northwestern Argentine city of San Ramon de la Nueva Oran, less than an hour drive from the Bolivian border. From there, he plans to coordinate the presidential campaign of his leftist Mas party next year, he said on Twitter.