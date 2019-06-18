MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) An armed prisoner took a female staffer as a hostage in the German city of Luebeck on Monday, the Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reported, citing local police.

According to a law enforcement spokesperson, the police arrived at the scene at about 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT).

According to the publication, the suspect is a 36-year-old immigrant from Romania, who is serving a long term on charges of a sex crime. According to some reports, the attacker is armed with a knife. The victim is reportedly a prison psychologist.

The police, special forces and ambulances are working at the site. All the streets adjacent to the prison building are cordoned off. The police reportedly made contact with the prisoner.