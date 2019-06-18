UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Prisoner Takes Hostage In Jail In Germany's Luebeck - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

Armed Prisoner Takes Hostage in Jail in Germany's Luebeck - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) An armed prisoner took a female staffer as a hostage in the German city of Luebeck on Monday, the Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reported, citing local police.

According to a law enforcement spokesperson, the police arrived at the scene at about 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT).

According to the publication, the suspect is a 36-year-old immigrant from Romania, who is serving a long term on charges of a sex crime. According to some reports, the attacker is armed with a knife. The victim is reportedly a prison psychologist.

The police, special forces and ambulances are working at the site. All the streets adjacent to the prison building are cordoned off. The police reportedly made contact with the prisoner.

Related Topics

Police Prisoner German Romania SITE All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

1 hour ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

1 hour ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

50 minutes ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

1 hour ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

1 hour ago

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Dies Aged ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.