Armenia PM criticises Russia over missing weapons

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that Russia had failed to deliver weapons Yerevan had already paid for and accused Russia's media of destabilising his country's political situation.

The remarks highlighted Armenia's growing rift with its powerful ally after Russian peacekeepers failed to prevent Azerbaijan's offensive to retake its Armenian-controlled separatist enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"There is a problem related to the delivery of (Russian) weaponry and equipment for which we have already paid," Pashinyan said in televised remarks.

"Discussions are currently underway on the mechanisms to resolve this problem."

"We know that the Russian Federation itself needs weapons," he said, in an apparent reference to Russia's war on Ukraine.