Open Menu

Armenia, US Forces To Hold Joint Drills Amid Moscow Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 05:23 PM

Armenia, US forces to hold joint drills amid Moscow tensions

Armenia will host joint drills with US forces next week, officials in Yerevan said Wednesday, the latest sign of the ex-Soviet republic's drift from its traditional ally Russia

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):Armenia will host joint drills with US forces next week, officials in Yerevan said Wednesday, the latest sign of the ex-Soviet republic's drift from its traditional ally Russia.

The announcement came a day after Moscow dismissed criticism from Armenia that Russian peacekeepers were failing to maintain order over the only route linking Armenia to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan.

The Armenian defence ministry said the Eagle Partner 2023 drills aim to "increase the level of interoperability" between Armenian and US forces in international peacekeeping missions.

They will be held on September 11-20 in Armenia's Zar training centre.

The Kremlin responded saying the announcement "raises concerns" and vowed to "thoroughly analyse" the exercises.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Yerevan Armenia Eagle Azerbaijan September From

Recent Stories

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University opens registr ..

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University opens registrations for H-preneurs platform

28 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across coun ..

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricit ..

2 hours ago
 ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s n ..

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s net-zero transition

2 hours ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its websi ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its website

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

3 hours ago
 PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

4 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World