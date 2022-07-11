UrduPoint.com

Armenian Culture Ministry Seeks Suspension Of Christ Statue On Mount Hatis

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Armenian Culture Ministry Seeks Suspension of Christ Statue on Mount Hatis

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and sports demanded on Monday that the construction of a monumental statue of Jesus Christ on Mount Hatis be suspended until the detailed project is presented and scrutinized, as remnants of a fortress-town of the Bronze and Iron ages are believed to be preserved in the area.

"Considering the idea of a monumental statue of Jesus Christ acceptable, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, within the limits of its authority and responsibility, demands to stop any activity on the territory of the ancient fortress-town that is contrary to the current legislation and regulations until the (construction) project is presented and properly studied," a statement read.

In mid-January, Gagik Tsarukyan, a prominent Armenian businessman and head of the Prosperous Armenia Party, announced plans to install a 33-meter (108 feet) high  statue of Christ, coinciding with the biblical version of number of years Jesus lived on Earth. At the same time, Tsarukyan did not rule out that the monument, together with a pedestal, could eventually be two or three times higher.

The businessman also proposed the creation of various infrastructure facilities ” cafes, restaurants, cottages, hotels and a museum ” on the territory adjacent to the statue.

The Armenian government has welcomed the project, expressing a belief that it will attract more tourists to the country. The Supreme Spiritual Council of the Armenian Apostolic Church, on the other hand, has opposed the initiative, saying it does not comply with Armenia's centuries-old iconographic and cultural traditions. Ultimately, the charitable foundation of Gagik Tsarukyan has sent a corresponding letter to the Armenian ministry of education, but has presented no construction project for consideration.

Mount Hatis is located in the province of Kotayk, 18.6 miles from the Armenian capital of Yerevan. The height of the mount is 8,293 feet. There are about 20 historic and cultural monuments of different eras on the slopes of Hatis. A 2019 research found that an ancient Metal Ages fortress-town is located in the area.

Related Topics

Sports Education Yerevan Armenia Same 2019 Bronze Church From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.