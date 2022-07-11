Armenian Culture Ministry Seeks Suspension of Christ Statue on Mount Hatis

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and sports demanded on Monday that the construction of a monumental statue of Jesus Christ on Mount Hatis be suspended until the detailed project is presented and scrutinized, as remnants of a fortress-town of the Bronze and Iron ages are believed to be preserved in the area.

"Considering the idea of a monumental statue of Jesus Christ acceptable, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, within the limits of its authority and responsibility, demands to stop any activity on the territory of the ancient fortress-town that is contrary to the current legislation and regulations until the (construction) project is presented and properly studied," a statement read.

In mid-January, Gagik Tsarukyan, a prominent Armenian businessman and head of the Prosperous Armenia Party, announced plans to install a 33-meter (108 feet) high statue of Christ, coinciding with the biblical version of number of years Jesus lived on Earth. At the same time, Tsarukyan did not rule out that the monument, together with a pedestal, could eventually be two or three times higher.

The businessman also proposed the creation of various infrastructure facilities ” cafes, restaurants, cottages, hotels and a museum ” on the territory adjacent to the statue.

The Armenian government has welcomed the project, expressing a belief that it will attract more tourists to the country. The Supreme Spiritual Council of the Armenian Apostolic Church, on the other hand, has opposed the initiative, saying it does not comply with Armenia's centuries-old iconographic and cultural traditions. Ultimately, the charitable foundation of Gagik Tsarukyan has sent a corresponding letter to the Armenian ministry of education, but has presented no construction project for consideration.

Mount Hatis is located in the province of Kotayk, 18.6 miles from the Armenian capital of Yerevan. The height of the mount is 8,293 feet. There are about 20 historic and cultural monuments of different eras on the slopes of Hatis. A 2019 research found that an ancient Metal Ages fortress-town is located in the area.