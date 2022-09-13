UrduPoint.com

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Positional Battles At Border With Azerbaijan Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Positional Battles at Border With Azerbaijan Continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said on Tuesday that positional battles are continuing in some parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"As of 08:00 on September 13 (04:00 GMT), the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has not changed significantly. The enemy continues to use artillery, mortars, drones and large-caliber rifles in the directions of Vardenis, Sotk, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan, targeting both military and civilian infrastructures," the spokesman said.

Torosyan added that "the enemy does not stop the attempts to advance."

Yerevan said that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said there were casualties on the Armenian side. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border and there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has also suffered losses.

The Armenian government contacted Russia in order to implement the security provisions of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, and also contacted the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the United Nations Security Council.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Kapan Baku Armenia September Border Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

11 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

11 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

11 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.