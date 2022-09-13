Armenian Defense Ministry Says Positional Battles at Border With Azerbaijan Continue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said on Tuesday that positional battles are continuing in some parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"As of 08:00 on September 13 (04:00 GMT), the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has not changed significantly. The enemy continues to use artillery, mortars, drones and large-caliber rifles in the directions of Vardenis, Sotk, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan, targeting both military and civilian infrastructures," the spokesman said.

Torosyan added that "the enemy does not stop the attempts to advance."

Yerevan said that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said there were casualties on the Armenian side. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border and there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has also suffered losses.

The Armenian government contacted Russia in order to implement the security provisions of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, and also contacted the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the United Nations Security Council.