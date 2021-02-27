Armenian President Meets With Chief of General Staff - Presidential Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Armed Forces' General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan on Saturday, presidential aide Asmik Petrosyan told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Petrosyan said that Sarkissian has not yet made a decision on Gasparyan's dismissal.

"Yes, the meeting took place this morning at the presidential residence," Petrosyan said without providing any additional details.

According to her, the deadline for resolving the issue of approving Gasparyan's resignation expires at midnight on Saturday.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take to the streets. Meanwhile, Gasparyan has not tendered resignation despite Pashinyan's demands.