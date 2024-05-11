Open Menu

For Some Residents Of Mexico's Cancun, Beach Seems World Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 08:30 AM

For some residents of Mexico's Cancun, beach seems world away

Cancún, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The sun-kissed beaches and turquoise waters of Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cancun attract millions of visitors, but schoolteacher Yazmin Teran is lucky if she enjoys them a few times a year.

Like other Mexicans living on the fringes of the major tourist destination, she feels her working-class suburb and the luxury hotel zone are worlds apart.

In 2023 alone, 32.7 million visitors touched down at Cancun airport -- 63 percent of them foreigners, according to official data.

Few are likely to visit Villas Otoch Paraiso, where Teran lives.

A quick internet search shows that the housing development, established in 2007 and home to about 40,000 people, is considered to be "Cancun's most dangerous neighborhood.

"

Teran remembers how excited she was when she arrived in Cancun 15 years ago from the southern state of Oaxaca so her husband could work in the tourism sector.

"You see the beaches, the tourist places and the hotel zone on television and you say 'wow!' the 41-year-old said.

"But when you come here to Cancun you realize that it's not all like that," Teran said.

"Those of us who live and work here hardly have time to go and enjoy the beach and sea," she said, adding that such visits happened "about five times a year."

Families without cars must make do with limited public transport.

And although the beaches are public, in practice access is restricted to hotel guests.

Related Topics

Internet Hotel Visit Paraiso Oaxaca Cancun Mexico TV All From Million Airport Housing

Recent Stories

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

9 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

9 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

9 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

9 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

9 hours ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

9 hours ago
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

9 hours ago
 SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as p ..

SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

9 hours ago
 Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanist ..

Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

9 hours ago
 CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern ..

CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies

9 hours ago
 By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back ..

By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..

9 hours ago
 Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocat ..

Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative

9 hours ago

More Stories From World