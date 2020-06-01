Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Says He, His Family Infected With COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that he and his family had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"I had no symptoms, but in view of my plans to visit military units, I passed a test, and it came back positive. Tests of my family members were also positive," Pashinyan said in a video message published on Facebook.

According to Pashinyan, he might have contracted the disease during a work meeting, as one of the prime minister's colleagues who attended the workshop had tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister said that he would continue to work from his official residence, adding that members of his family had no infection-related symptoms. Pashinyan also expressed hope that he had not infected other government officials or, if he did, that it was only very few people.

Earlier in the day, Yerevan confirmed 210 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of those infected to 9,402. According to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the death toll has reached 139, and the tally of recoveries has increased by 55 to 3,402.