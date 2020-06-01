UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Says He, His Family Infected With COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:37 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Says He, His Family Infected With COVID-19

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that he and his family had tested positive for the new coronavirus

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that he and his family had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"I had no symptoms, but in view of my plans to visit military units, I passed a test, and it came back positive. Tests of my family members were also positive," Pashinyan said in a video message published on Facebook.

According to Pashinyan, he might have contracted the disease during a work meeting, as one of the prime minister's colleagues who attended the workshop had tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister said that he would continue to work from his official residence, adding that members of his family had no infection-related symptoms. Pashinyan also expressed hope that he had not infected other government officials or, if he did, that it was only very few people.

Earlier in the day, Yerevan confirmed 210 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of those infected to 9,402. According to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the death toll has reached 139, and the tally of recoveries has increased by 55 to 3,402.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Visit Yerevan Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian move of expellin ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Health Minister Says Country's Infant Mort ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil virus toll surges, Pope address after 3 mon ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands join new US anti-racism protests as Trum ..

2 minutes ago

Date for Poland's Presidential Election to Be Deci ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases near 415,000

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.