Armenian Security Council Secretary, Azerbaijani Presidential Aide to Meet in Bratislava

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will take part in a panel discussion with Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev at the Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum, the Armenian Security Council said on Monday.

"On May 30, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will participate in the Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum, within the framework of which he will also have a panel discussion with Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev," the statement read.

The Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum is taking place from May 29-31.

Another meeting is scheduled between Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for June 1 in Moldova, also involving French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Earlier in May media reported, citing Azerbaijani ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, that Pashinyan and Aliyev may sign a peace agreement during the European Political Community summit in Chisinau.

On May 25, Pashinyan and Aliyev visited Moscow and confirmed mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of each other's states, with Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.